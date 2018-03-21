Kentucky authorities investigating slayings of woman, child

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman and her 9-year-old son have been found dead in an apartment, and the case is being investigated as a double homicide.
The Boone County sheriff's office asked anyone with information in the death of 31-year-old Kelli Kramer and Aiden Kramer early Wednesday to contact officials at (859) 334-2175. Aiden was a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School.
The sheriff's office told news media outlets that it appeared both victims died of gunshot wounds but that autopsies were being conducted.
Officials didn't release any information about whether they have a suspect.
