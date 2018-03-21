Diesel fuel spills from pipeline in southwestern Indiana

SOLITUDE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities have contained a diesel spill in a southwestern Indiana creek and will try to recover the fuel.

On-scene coordinator Kevin Turner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said he believes about 42,000 gallons of fuel spilled into Big Creek in Posey County before the leak from a Marathon Petroleum Corp. pipeline was detected Tuesday evening. The pipeline was immediately shut off.

The Indianapolis Star reports Marathon workers deployed two booms that contained the spill before it reached the Wabash River.

Turner says efforts are focused on recovering as much of the fuel as possible. He says about 60 percent of the diesel will be skimmed while the remainder evaporates or is absorbed in the booms.

Turner said he believes the spill will have little impact on wildlife.

