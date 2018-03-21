UC announces head women's basketball coach will not return

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.Full Story >
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.Full Story >
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.Full Story >
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.Full Story >
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.Full Story >
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.Full Story >
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.Full Story >
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.Full Story >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.Full Story >
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.Full Story >