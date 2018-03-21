UC announces head women's basketball coach will not return

University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics Mike Bohn announced that Jamelle Elliott would not return as the women’s basketball head coach for the 2018-19 season.

“We thank Coach Elliott for her nine years of service to our student-athletes, the community, and the University,” Bohn said. “We look ahead to moving the program forward with a group of dedicated returning players and a new arena.”

Elliott came to UC prior to the 2009-10 season and led the Bearcats for the past nine campaigns, recording a 113-162 record with a pair of appearances in the Women’s NIT in 2012 and 2018.

A national search to find UC’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.