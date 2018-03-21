Video: Self-driving Uber car that killed woman had safety driver

Two experts have viewed video of a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix and say the Uber SUV's laser and radar sensors should have spotted the victim and her bicycle and braked.

Two experts have viewed video of a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix and say the Uber SUV's laser and radar sensors should have spotted the victim and her bicycle and braked.

(Tempe Police Department via AP). This image made from video Sunday, March 18, 2018, of a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an exterior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. Video of a deadly self-drivin...

(Tempe Police Department via AP). This image made from video Sunday, March 18, 2018, of a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an exterior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. Video of a deadly self-drivin...

(RNN) - Police have released video of the moments before an Uber self-driving car killed a woman in Arizona. It shows the vehicle's safety driver reacting as the collision is about to happen.

Safety drivers typically ride in driverless cars during testing.

The woman killed, Elaine Herzberg, was believed to be the first pedestrian death in a self-driving car accident.

Tempe police said their vehicular crimes unit was "actively investigating the details of this incident" on Twitter.

Uber suspended self-driving vehicle tests in the wake of the accident.

The roughly 20-second clip shows video from the car's dashcam, showing it driving at night when Herzberg, walking her bike across the street, emerges from the shadows. The clip stops before showing the impact.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

The interior view shows the safety driver. She is looking away from the road up until the moment the woman is hit.

"The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine’s loved ones," an Uber spokesman said. "Our cars remain grounded, and we're assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.