Local family raises $10,000 for World Down Syndrome Day

A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.

The owners of Snow’s Lakeside Tavern have a two-year-old granddaughter, Riley, who was born with an extra chromosome. Their son and daughter-in-law organized the event and held it Wednesday, March 21, the same day recognized as World Down Syndrome Day.

Nationally, there are about 400,000 people living with Down syndrome in the United States, according to the National Down Syndrome Society. The disorder is the most commonly occurring chromosomal condition; it impacts 1 in every 700 babies.

“These children are amazing, they’re just like the rest of us and they can do anything they want,” said Kristen Fehring, Riley’s mother.

Patrons paid $21 to get in and participate in a raffle. Fehring says she’s inspired by the community’s support, more than 55 gift baskets were donated for the raffle.

The Fehring family plans to make the fundraiser an annual event. All of the donations will go toward Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network. The goal of the event was to raise $2,100, as of Wednesday night the family raised more than $10,000.

