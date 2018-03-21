Kentucky teachers try to keep heat on state lawmakers

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky teachers turned out in droves on a snowy day to keep the political heat on the Republican-led legislature. Their message: they'll remember what happens to their retirement benefits come Election Day.

Lawmakers say they heard the teachers but were less certain about how or when they'll respond to their concerns.

About 2,000 teachers and other school employees marched Wednesday around the state Capitol, waving signs and chanting as they rallied. Their goal is to bury a proposed pension overhaul and win more state education funding from lawmakers.

Kentucky has one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems. Teachers say they're upset by proposals that would shore up their pension plan mostly from temporary cuts to the annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers.

