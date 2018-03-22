Last debate for Democratic governor candidates set for April

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor will participate in their last debate of the primary campaign season next month as early voting gets underway for the May election.
State Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee), former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill will face off on April 10, the first day of early voting.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the hour-long debate will take place 7 p.m. at Miami University's regional campus in Middletown. It will be sponsored by the newspaper and WLWT-TV. WLWT anchor Sheree Paolello will moderate.
About 400 free tickets will be available later this month for the debate, which is the fifth one sanctioned by the Democratic Party.
The primary election is May 8.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >