Columbus library scans 1 millionth item into digital archive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.
The Columbus Metropolitan Library says the item is a panorama photograph taken from the cupola atop the Ohio Statehouse. The library estimates the picture is one of the oldest panoramas in Columbus, likely taken in 1858 when the cupola was being repaired.
The library's My History collection includes digitized photographs, postcards, newspaper articles and other documents that chronicle central Ohio history.
The 141-year-old library has 22 branches in addition to the main library downtown.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >