Columbus library scans 1 millionth item into digital archive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library says the item is a panorama photograph taken from the cupola atop the Ohio Statehouse. The library estimates the picture is one of the oldest panoramas in Columbus, likely taken in 1858 when the cupola was being repaired.

The library's My History collection includes digitized photographs, postcards, newspaper articles and other documents that chronicle central Ohio history.

The 141-year-old library has 22 branches in addition to the main library downtown.

