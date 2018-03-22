Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

The White House, which has suffered frequent leaks - at times of notable severity - said in a statement Wednesday it would be a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak Trump's briefing papers to the press.Full Story >
The administration is expected Thursday to slap trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products.Full Story >
The Trump presidency can dominate a news cycle like few other topics. To help you keep track of White House news, here are some big stories from Wednesday:Full Story >
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team briefed President Donald Trump’s attorneys on specific topics Mueller would question Trump about during an interview.Full Story >
An attorney for Attorney General Jeff Sessions said his client is no longer under investigation for perjury, in response to a report that now-dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw a perjury probe against Sessions.Full Story >
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.Full Story >
Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersFull Story >
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceFull Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
