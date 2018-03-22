House OKs $1.3 trillion budget bill, but Senate stalls

The administration is expected Thursday to slap trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products.Full Story >
The White House, which has suffered frequent leaks - at times of notable severity - said in a statement Wednesday it would be a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak Trump's briefing papers to the press.Full Story >
The Trump presidency can dominate a news cycle like few other topics. To help you keep track of White House news, here are some big stories from Wednesday:Full Story >
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team briefed President Donald Trump’s attorneys on specific topics Mueller would question Trump about during an interview.Full Story >
An attorney for Attorney General Jeff Sessions said his client is no longer under investigation for perjury, in response to a report that now-dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw a perjury probe against Sessions.Full Story >
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.Full Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsFull Story >
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansFull Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
