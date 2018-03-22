WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) – A pregnant Florida woman ended up on a top of a moving car’s hood after thieves stole her purse, and she tried to stop them by standing in front of their car.

Mother-to-be Cassandra Better, who is almost nine months pregnant, was at the park Saturday planning her baby shower when she says she noticed two men sneaking around.

Better then saw the men go into her unlocked car and take her purse.

Surveillance video shows what happened next, as Better sprinted across the park to go after the thieves.

“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Why would you do that?’ But in a moment like that, you’re not just going to sit there. Like, ‘Oh, you’re stealing from me,'” she said.

The driver accelerated toward Better, and she ended up clinging to the hood of the moving car.

“They had their window down. I was screaming, ‘I’m pregnant.’ After it happened, I was in a lot of pain – like a lot, a lot of pain. The ambulance came. They checked me out and calmed me down. I was like, ‘Look, I’m fine. I just wanna find them.’ I was worried about finding them,” Better said.

The burglars got away with two purses from Better’s vehicle, which contained $3,000 in cash and a diamond ring. Better says she had the valuables with her because she was saving up to buy a house.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but she was able to walk away. She is pregnant, so that makes the charges so much more than what it would have been,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

Better says she realizes her actions were risky, but she says if she weren’t pregnant, she would have done even more.

“I was trying to stop them, but at the same time, I was trying to think about the baby. That’s the only reason I moved. If not, I would have held on – like James Bond, for real,” Better said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in the case, as police search for the criminals.

