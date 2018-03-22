NKY suspect in officer-involved shooting wanted in Florida pharmacy robbery

The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in northern Kentucky has turned up in Florida, where he is now wanted on charges of robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has been looking for David Vaughn, 32, since early Monday.

The 340-pound man fought with deputies after they ordered him to get out of his car in the parking lot of a Verona gas station and was being detained, sheriff's officials said. He was found using heroin, but deputies had to call for a second set of handcuffs to arrest him because just one pair would not fit.

Vaughn pushed the deputies away and got into his car, where one of the deputies attempted to shock him with a Taser stun gun, according to sheriff's spokesman, Tom Scheben.

The suspect started to drive forward, and that's when the other deputy fired his service weapon four times, striking the car, a gray Chevrolet Cobalt, Scheben said.

Vaughn's vehicle was found in southeastern Indiana, but Vaughn was nowhere to be found.

Until Wednesday morning.

He is the suspect in an armed hold-up at a Pensacola Walgreens, said Deputy Melony Peterson, spokeswoman for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

It appears he may have been caught on camera. A local television station has what appears to be surveillance images showing Vaughn holding a gun at the counter.

Peterson said Vaughn is accused of demanding narcotics from an employee while brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.

Then, she said, he took off in a maroon Nissan Rogue that has been reported stolen. The tag on it is from a car lot in Panama City, but authorities are not sure yet how he got the SUV.

Vaughn remains at large and now is wanted in Florida on charges of robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a controlled substance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge automatically assigned to anyone who displays a weapon, according to Peterson.

Vaughn also is wanted in Kentucky on charges of tampering with physical evidence, assault, possession of heroin, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

He is described as 5’8 and 340 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office: 850-436-9630.