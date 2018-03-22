Suspension Bridge closed 'indefinitely'

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed on both sides of the Ohio River Wednesday morning due to an overnight crash, Covington police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

The John A. Suspension Bridge is closed to traffic until repairs can be made from an accident Tuesday night. (Photo: KYTC District 6)

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.

State transportation inspectors need time to assess damage to the 151-year old bridge and how best to repair it, said Nancy Wood, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Covington police said they closed the bridge just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a car hit part of the it, sending one person to the hospital.

Until it reopens, motorists are advised to use the Brent Spence and Big Mac bridges.

The Suspension Bridge, originally known as the Cincinnati-Covington Bridge, opened in 1866 across the river between downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

CLOSED: Suspension Bridge closed for at least a week. @Fox19Rebecca has detours for you on @FOX19 Now. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/R0OwA4G58X — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) March 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.