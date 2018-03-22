Suspension Bridge closed 'indefinitely,' pedestrian walkways closed for Opening Day

The John A. Suspension Bridge is closed to traffic until repairs can be made from an accident Tuesday night. (Photo: KYTC District 6)

A crash Tuesday night caused distorted and cracked "vertical member" on the bridge. (FOX19 NOW)

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.

State transportation inspectors need time to assess damage to the 151-year old bridge and how best to repair it, said Nancy Wood, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The pedestrian walkways are currently open, but will be closed on Reds Opening Day, Thursday, March 29, due to an anticipated rise in traffic.

Covington police said they closed the bridge just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a car wrecked, sending one person to the hospital.

Until it reopens, motorists are advised to use the Brent Spence and Big Mac bridges.

The Suspension Bridge, originally known as the Cincinnati-Covington Bridge, opened in 1866 across the river between downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

At this time, engineers with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and consultants are working together to identify next steps to have the bridge up and operational as quickly as possible. A timeline to complete the repairs has not been established.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.