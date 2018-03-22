Hamilton School Board to meet behind closed doors about superintendent

Hamilton school board members plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday about Superintendent Tony Orr, who was placed on paid administrative leave nearly two months ago amid an investigation into allegations he may have violated board policies.

The 3:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the district's Administration Building and Training Center, 533 Dayton Street, according to a public notice of it the district is required to post by law and released to FOX19 NOW at our request.

"The special meeting will be held to act on items considered necessary to transact at that time and then the Board will move into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters," wrote district spokeswoman Joni Copas in an email to FOX19 NOW.

"Mr. Orr is still on administrative leave," she wrote. I do not know where they are in the investigation."

The school district's business manager, Larry Knapp remains acting superintendent.

Orr was put on leave, effective immediately, pending investigation into allegations of misconduct, reads a Feb. 5 letter in his personnel file from Steve Isgro, school board president.

Isgro announced in a prepared statement the following day, on Feb. 6, that Orr was put on leave "as the Board of Education is investigating allegations that Orr may have violated board policies.

“These allegations were brought to our attention and we immediately placed Mr. Orr on leave, following our own policies and procedures, and began an independent investigation."

Isgro said Orr would remain on administrative leave until completion of the investigation and a final resolution of the matter. He was prohibited from being on district property or attending district-sponsored events without written permission from Isgro, according to the letter in his personnel file.

Orr also was ordered to turn in his keys/badge and any other items of board-owned property in his possession.

"If necessary, arrangements will be made with you at a later date for securing any of your personal items located on school district property," Isgro wrote Orr in the Feb. 5 letter.

The board and school district will not go into details while the investigation is active, Isgro said at the time.

He emphasized that students were not involved.

“This is a personnel matter," Isgro said in the statement. "We have to be sensitive to that and we must respect the privacy of those involved, but we do want to emphasize that this situation does not involve our students in any way. We don’t want to minimize the situation under investigation but we do want to provide some clarity.”

Orr earns $156,818 annually through July 31, 2020.

His latest job performance evaluation, dated July 25, 2017, gives him nearly all "Commendable" reviews - the highest marks one could receive, a copy of it shows. He was widely praised for a variety of items, such as executing board policy, working well with principals and central staff, working to keep morale high and working with many groups to gain respect of the community.

"Asks for constructive criticism," the evaluation notes. "Enforces board policy well and communicates well with public. Routinely communicates with board. Has open door policy....has worked tirelessly to find ways to get the most of employees' core competencies....Has demonstrated honesty and personal integrity and professionalism....Is well respected among peers. Was the first to sound the alarm of the problems/effects with state testing and falling graduation rates."

This is not the first time a school district has put Orr on leave, however.

When he was superintendent for Northwestern Schools in Clark County, Orr was told not to report to work in late May 2015 until his contract ended that July and he left to helm Hamilton Schools, according to media reports at the time.

No public allegations of misconduct were made against Orr. He and the board came to a transition agreement, Orr told Springfield News-Sun.

“The Northwestern Board of Education and I agreed to a transition agreement that allowed me to begin the process to work for Hamilton City Schools while Northwestern began its search for its superintendent,” Orr wrote the newspaper in an email.

