2 teen brothers found dead inside submerged car in Ohio

WESTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.
The Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office has identified the teens as 17-year-old Xavier Wensink, and 14-year-old Aidan Wensink, of Deshler. The Sheriff's office says Xavier Wensink was the driver of the vehicle.
They were students at Patrick Henry High School in Henry County.
The Sheriff's Office says a passing motorist discovered the car upside down in the water-filled ditch shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the car appeared to have left the road near a bridge.
It wasn't clear how long the car had been in the ditch.
Information from: The Sentinel-Tribune, http://www.sent-trib.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Ohio House has approved a bill to cut state funding to cities and villages by the amount they collect from traffic enforcement cameras.Full Story >
The Ohio House has approved a bill to cut state funding to cities and villages by the amount they collect from traffic enforcement cameras.Full Story >
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.Full Story >
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in northern Kentucky has turned up in Florida, where he is now wanted on charges of robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in northern Kentucky has turned up in Florida, where he is now wanted on charges of robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.Full Story >
A foot of snow Saturday? Here's what you need to know about the changing forecast.Full Story >
A foot of snow Saturday? Here's what you need to know about the changing forecast.Full Story >
The Hamilton City Schools Board plans to meet behind closed doors Thursday about Superintendent Tony Orr, who was placed on paid administrative leave nearly two months ago, a district spokeswoman confirmed.Full Story >
The Hamilton City Schools Board plans to meet behind closed doors Thursday about Superintendent Tony Orr, who was placed on paid administrative leave nearly two months ago, a district spokeswoman confirmed.Full Story >