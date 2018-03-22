Date set for western Kentucky bridge demolition

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials say the two main spans of the old Lake Barkley Bridge will be demolished next month.

A statement from the agency says the explosive demolition for the western Kentucky span has been tentatively scheduled for April 11, but could be postponed if the weather is bad.

Officials say using explosives to bring down the old bridge means they will need to halt traffic on the new bridge the morning of the blast. The statement says blasting will also halt river traffic for up to 24 hours.

After the main steel truss structures drop, cranes will remove them from the water.

Officials say a demolition crew has been working over the last month to prepare the 86-year-old structure for blasting.

