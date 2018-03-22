Bill to chargest fees for disabled parking heads to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky could soon begin charging a fee for multiple disabled parking placards.

The state Senate passed House bill 81 on Wednesday. The bill would charge $10 for a duplicate disabled parking placard. Disabled people can still get the first placard for free.

Kentucky stopped charging fees for disabled parking placards in 2009. In 2008, the state had issued 32,000 placards. The next year, the state issued more than 209,000 placards. Disability advocate David Allgood said the explosion in placard has made it difficult for disabled people to find parking.

Republican Rep. Jerry Miller, the bill's sponsor, said he hopes the fee will cut down on the number of placards issued.

The House passed the bill earlier this month. The bill now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

