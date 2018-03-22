Lebanon City schools establish consequences for vaping at school

The Lebanon City School district is concerned about student health and safety, so when it comes to e-cigarette use, also known as vaping, there will now be consequences if used at school.

E-cigarettes, vape pens, or JUUL's, are electronic devices that emit a vapor that is inhaled by the user. The liquid solutions that are used in these devices often contain various amounts of nicotine and other harmful chemicals.

The JUUL (pronounced jewel) vaporizer resembles a USB flash drive and operates like an electronic cigarette, making it easy to conceal.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Dr. Shan Yin says e-cigs can also be more harmful, depending on carcinogen potency.

“The amount contained in each of these cartridges is somewhere between a pack and a half of cigarettes if you absorbed it completely,” said Yin.

According to the Lebanon Student Code of Conduct, the possession, distribution, or use of a vaping device is prohibited in school, on school property or at school events. Students found possessing, distributing, or using these devices are subject to discipline under the Student Code of Conduct policy.

“We are committed to the health and well-being of our students. Our administrators and counselors are available for anyone seeking assistance in discussing this matter further," Superintendent Todd Yohey said in a news release.

The district said effective April 3, 2018, the consequences for students found in violation of the code of conduct will be:

First Violation

3 Day Out of School Suspension Student will not be permitted to attend the next dance on the school calendar (i.e. Prom, Homecoming, Winter Formal) Student/Parents will be offered an additional support of enrollment in a tobacco/smoking awareness class offered at school at no charge to the family.

Second Violation

5 Day Out of School Suspension Student will not be permitted to attend any school dances for 1 year. Student/Parents will be offered an additional support of enrollment in a tobacco/smoking awareness class offered at school at no charge to the family.

Third Violation

10 day suspension with the recommendation for expulsion. Students will not be permitted to attend any school dances for the remainder of his/her high school career. Student will be required to attend tobacco cessation classes at the expense of the student/parent before returning to school under any abeyance agreement.

The policy change was approved by the Lebanon City School District Board of Education at its monthly meeting on March 19, 2018.

