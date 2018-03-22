Sens. Cory Booker, Jeff Flake face off in snowball duel - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sens. Cory Booker, Jeff Flake face off in snowball duel

(RNN) - Two U.S. lawmakers began their morning with an impromptu snowball duel outside the Capitol.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who was at first confident he would win, admitted defeated against Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

“With great ignominy I have to announce I lost the snowball fight 3 to 2,” Booker said on Twitter.

Blake announced the victory and said it was a "monumental battle." The two senators even stood back-to-back and walked out, carrying snowballs - much different from the Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton duel.

Booker announced the duel on the Capitol East Lawn in a tweet earlier in the day. The winning lawmaker's staff was to be rewarded with pizza.

The Northeast is experiencing a rare fourth nor ‘easter of the season.

The lighthearted fight came hours after President Donald Trump responded via Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's aggressive comments toward him.

"He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." Trump said.

Flake's office thanked Booker for the pizza - even the non-vegan ones.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Bolton's appointment comes at sensitive time for China ties

    Bolton's appointment comes at sensitive time for China ties

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:57:42 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:20:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. President Donald is replacing National security advi...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. President Donald is replacing National security advi...
    Foreign policy hard-liner John Bolton's appointment as U.S. national security adviser comes at a particularly sensitive time for relations with China.Full Story >
    Foreign policy hard-liner John Bolton's appointment as U.S. national security adviser comes at a particularly sensitive time for relations with China.Full Story >

  • Peru's congress ready to replace scandal-tainted president

    Peru's congress ready to replace scandal-tainted president

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:20:26 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:20:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd). A demonstrators holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Let them all go, Rotten Congress," during a protest against the country's political class, a day after the resignation of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru,...(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd). A demonstrators holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Let them all go, Rotten Congress," during a protest against the country's political class, a day after the resignation of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru,...
    Peru's congress is expected to vote Friday to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki*s resignation and swear in as his replacement a politician who the vast majority of voters never even heard of until recently.Full Story >
    Peru's congress is expected to vote Friday to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki*s resignation and swear in as his replacement a politician who the vast majority of voters never even heard of until recently.Full Story >

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:08:59 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:19:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly