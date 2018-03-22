Sens. Cory Booker, Jeff Flake face off in snowball duel

(RNN) - Two U.S. lawmakers began their morning with an impromptu snowball duel outside the Capitol.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who was at first confident he would win, admitted defeated against Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

It wasn’t exactly Hamilton-Burr, or even Trump-Biden, but it was a monumental battle. @CoryBooker’s drop & roll maneuver was legit. pic.twitter.com/kKWwYf239B — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 22, 2018

“With great ignominy I have to announce I lost the snowball fight 3 to 2,” Booker said on Twitter.

Blake announced the victory and said it was a "monumental battle." The two senators even stood back-to-back and walked out, carrying snowballs - much different from the Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton duel.

Booker announced the duel on the Capitol East Lawn in a tweet earlier in the day. The winning lawmaker's staff was to be rewarded with pizza.

The Northeast is experiencing a rare fourth nor ‘easter of the season.

The lighthearted fight came hours after President Donald Trump responded via Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's aggressive comments toward him.

"He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." Trump said.

Flake's office thanked Booker for the pizza - even the non-vegan ones.

