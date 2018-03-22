Algae leads to 'impaired' designation for western Lake Erie

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's announcement Thursday comes amid a federal lawsuit over whether part of the shallowest of the Great Lakes should be declared impaired.
Ohio's EPA chief says the new water quality designation doesn't mean the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water or swimmers and boaters.
Several environmental groups have been pushing for the designation that they hope will pave the way for increased pollution regulations.
But Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler says he doesn't expect the federal government to order any new rules because the state already has an approved plan in place to combat the algae.
