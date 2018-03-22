Grippo's BBQ beef jerky is now a thing

Grippo beef jerky is made by Kentucky based company "Pap's" (Facebook.com/grippos)

Cincinnati’s favorite potato chip maker is taking its beloved Bar-B-Q flavor to a whole new level.

Grippo-flavored beef jerky is now a thing, and it’s selling fast.

Pap’s Beef Jerky launched the Grippo jerky on March 1. The La Grange-based company uses “old world sausage making techniques” combined with Grippo’s unique barbecue flavor.

Grippo beef jerky is made in limited quantities that are available online and at the Grippo plant located at 6750 Colerain Avenue. The plant will sell the jerky until April 13.

Pap’s said it is “selling like hot cakes.”

