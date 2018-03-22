Grippo's BBQ beef jerky is now a thing

At least one person is dead after a crash involving two work trucks in Clermont County.Full Story >
At least one person is dead after a crash involving two work trucks in Clermont County.Full Story >
An Elsmere man was indicted by a grand jury for an officer-involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
An Elsmere man was indicted by a grand jury for an officer-involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.Full Story >
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >