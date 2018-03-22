Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus dies at 94

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores. (Source: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores. (Source: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.

The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.

Companies in Chapter 11 aren't required to honor gift cards, but Toys R Us has since entering into bankruptcy. (Source: CNN)

Companies in Chapter 11 aren't required to honor gift cards, but Toys R Us has since entering into bankruptcy. (Source: CNN)

Toys R Us gift cards good only for the next 30 days

Toys R Us gift cards good only for the next 30 days

(RNN) - Charles Lazarus, the founder of Toys R Us, has died just a week after the company announced it was closing all of its North American stores.

Lazarus was 94. He continued to run the company as CEO until 1994.

Toys R Us told employees last week it was shuttering operations across the U.S. and Canada, including Babies R Us stores. It also announced it was closing its U.K. stores.

The toy chain was in business for 70 years. About 33,000 employees will lose their jobs.

“There have been many sad moments for Toys ‘R’ Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus,” the company said in a statement. “He visited us in New Jersey just last year and we will forever be grateful for his positive energy, passion for the customer and love for children everywhere.”

The CEO who succeeded Lazarus, Michael Goldstein, told CNN "he was the father of the toy business."

"He knew the toys and loved the toys and loved the kids who would shop in the stores," he said. "His face lit up when he watched kids playing with toys."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.