Therapy puppy joins staff at Cincinnati high school

A four-legged member has joined the staff of the Badin High School guidance department - but she will belong to the whole school.

Rudy, a black 5-month-old Australian labradoodle therapy dog, was awarded to the school by a grant from the Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation.

Charlotte Helen Bacon was a 6-year-old student and one of the tragic victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. Her family established the Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation to “share Charlotte’s passion, kindness and tender care for animals … including the Charlotte’s Litter therapy dog program.”

“When you hear the story about Charlotte Helen Bacon, you can’t help but be moved by it,” Badin Guidance Counselor Angie Bucheit said in a news release. “She was a breath of fresh air in the world around her, and she loved animals."

She said prayer led her to an encounter with the foundation.

"It was as if God spoke to us; that this was supposed to happen," Bucheit said.

When Rudy is not at Badin, the Bucheit family will provide her a home.

Principal Brian Pendergest said they had been talking about the benefits of getting a therapy dog for the school - and the situation of obtaining Rudy fell right into place.

Therapy dogs have been called “miracle workers” because of their calming effect on students and teachers, according to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Rudy will be in school on a daily basis, and also be an ambassador for Badin at high-profile events.

During the summer, Rudy will work with the Hamilton Police Department at Safety Town and various community events.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.