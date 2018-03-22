UC to pay ex-cop Ray Tensing $350k in back pay, legal fees

University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing, 27, was tried twice on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, but jurors could not agree on an outcome. Both ended in mistrials.

The settlement agreement gives Tensing $100,000 for legal fees and $244,230 in back pay and benefits.

The union representing Tensing filed a grievance seeking his reinstatement and back pay shortly after he shot 43-year-old DuBose in July 2015. The grievance was on hold for two years during the trial.

On Thursday, UC President Neville Pinto announced the school had resolved the grievance. Pinto acknowledged the agreement would be "difficult for our community."

"The tragic loss of Samuel Dubose in July 2015 was a trying time in the life of our University," Pinto wrote in a letter to students and faculty." "Our community came together to mourn, listen, support, heal and hope. That work continues as we strive to live our values into action."

The Department of Justice is reviewing the case.

The full statement from UC:

Dear UC Community,



The tragic loss of Samuel Dubose in July 2015 was a trying time in the life of our University. Our community came together to mourn, listen, support, heal and hope. That work continues as we strive to live our values into action. Thanks to the ongoing contributions of the Community Advisory Council, chaired by Judge John Andrew West, we are making meaningful progress with the voluntary police reforms we initiated with the input and engagement of the broader community.



I want to inform you that the University has resolved the contractual grievance brought by Raymond Tensing regarding his termination in July 2015. As a result of this agreement, Mr. Tensing has resigned his position as a University Law Enforcement Officer (ULEO) and will not return to employment at the University of Cincinnati in any capacity. He will receive $244,230 in back pay and benefits that have accrued since his termination. Legal fees of $100,000 will also be paid.



I realize this agreement will be difficult for our community. I am nevertheless hopeful that we can focus on supporting each other as members of the same Bearcat family — even, perhaps especially, if we don’t agree. That culture of care is what our community not only needs but also deserves. It starts with each of us.



Sincerely, Neville G. Pinto

Sam DuBose's family received a $5.3 million settlement from UC in 2016.

This story is being updated.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.