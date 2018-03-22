Reports: Xavier men's basketball coach Chris Mack to meet with UofL

Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports. (WXIX)

Xavier University's head basketball coach will meet representatives from the University of Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports.

Chris Mack will be discussing the now-vacant head coaching position in Louisville with university athletics officials, our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

WAVE 3 News has confirmed the report that Chris Mack will meet with UofL this weekend — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) March 22, 2018

Mack was just named Big East Coach of the Year for the first time in his career. Mack, in his ninth season as head coach, led the Musketeers to their first outright conference championship in the Big East with a 15-3 conference record.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.