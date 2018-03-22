Reports: Xavier men's basketball coach Chris Mack to meet with UofL

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.Full Story >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.Full Story >
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.Full Story >
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.Full Story >
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.Full Story >
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.Full Story >
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.Full Story >
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.Full Story >
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >