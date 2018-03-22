RNC leader scolds Taylor, embraces DeWine for Ohio governor

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The co-chairman of the Republican National Committee is chastising one of the party's Ohio governor candidates for an ad he calls "false and misleading" and disputing her claim to assume President Donald Trump's mantle.
In a statement Thursday, Robert Paduchik (peh-DOO'-chik) called Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor a political opportunist who was "missing in action" during the 2016 campaign.
He challenged an ad the pro-Taylor super PAC Onward Ohio launched this week that attacks Taylor's GOP rival, Attorney General Mike DeWine, on immigration, guns and trade.
The 30-second spot says DeWine's positions align with Democrats' while Taylor's align with Trump's. DeWine's campaign calls the ad "completely false."
Taylor's campaign said Paduchik is one of DeWine's "D.C. Swamp cronies" and is engaging in "name-calling and slander" to distract from DeWine's record.
