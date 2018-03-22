Elsmere man indicted for attempted murder in Covington officer shooting

An Elsmere man was indicted by a grand jury for an officer-involved shooting at a home in Covington.

Brad Williams, 41, is charged with attempted murder, assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and three counts of wanton endangerment. He is also subject to enhanced sentencing as a persistent felony offender.

Kentucky State Police said that Covington police responded to a call about a person shot in the 4000 block of Decoursey Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an injured man with bloody clothes that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the ear.

While officers where investigating, KSP reports Williams, opened fire as an officer stepped into a bedroom in the rear of the Decoursey Avenue home. Williams fired several rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, striking the Covington officer once.

The bullet went through Specialist Jared Habermehl's Tazer gun, said KSP, and lodged in his duty belt. A criminal report states that had Habermehl not had his belt on he would have suffered a fatal injury because the bullet hit him below his ballistic vest.

Officers returned fire striking Williams multiple times.

Williams was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

He remains in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

If convicted as charged, Williams faces 20 to 50 years or life in prison.

He is scheduled for arraignment on April 3.

