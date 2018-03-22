At least one dead after Clermont County crash involving two trucks

At least one dead after Clermont County crash involving two truc - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

At least one person is dead after a crash involving two work trucks in Clermont County.

It happened Thursday evening on the 3000 block of Batavia-Williamsburg Pike in Jackson Township.

Few details are known. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

