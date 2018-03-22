Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay about $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.

The school on Thursday announced the settlement of a union grievance brought on behalf of Ray Tensing for his 2015 firing following his indictment on murder charges. The charges were dropped last year after two juries deadlocked.

The Fraternal Order of Police had challenged Tensing's firing, saying he shouldn't have been removed from the university's police force before the case was resolved.

Tensing shot Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate in 2015. The shooting is among numerous cases nationwide that have called attention to how police deal with blacks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.