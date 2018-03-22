Girl taking driver's test crashes into examination building

BUFFALO, MN (RNN) – A Minnesota girl taking her driver’s license test most likely failed – she crashed the car into the examination station before she got on the road.

The Buffalo Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the 17-year-old thought she put the car in reverse – and accelerated forward.

The car jumped the curb and plowed through the wall of the examination station. No one inside the building was hurt, but the brick wall and the window are heavily damaged.

The license examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges will be filed against the girl.

