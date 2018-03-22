Girl taking driver's test crashes into examination building

BUFFALO, MN (RNN) – A Minnesota girl taking her driver’s license test most likely failed – she crashed the car into the examination station before she got on the road.
The Buffalo Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the 17-year-old thought she put the car in reverse – and accelerated forward.
The car jumped the curb and plowed through the wall of the examination station. No one inside the building was hurt, but the brick wall and the window are heavily damaged.
The license examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges will be filed against the girl.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.Full Story >
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
A four-legged member has joined the staff of the Badin High School guidance department - but she will belong to the whole school.Full Story >
A four-legged member has joined the staff of the Badin High School guidance department - but she will belong to the whole school.Full Story >
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.Full Story >
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.Full Story >