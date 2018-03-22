CIA offers peek into life of Trump's nominee to lead agency

University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Heavy snow is expected Saturday.Full Story >
Heavy snow is expected Saturday.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog.Full Story >
A training class now offered in West Chester is designed to teach people how to help themselves and others survive horrific tragedies.Full Story >
A training class now offered in West Chester is designed to teach people how to help themselves and others survive horrific tragedies.Full Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsFull Story >
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsFull Story >
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansFull Story >
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansFull Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >