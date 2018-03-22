Kentucky Senate passes bill to revamp workers' comp system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are closing in on making the biggest changes to the workers' compensation system in decades.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday. It will return to the House, which will consider changes made by senators. If the House accepts those changes, the bill will go to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The measure is backed by business groups and opposed by organized labor.

A key part would place a 15-year cap on benefits for some injured workers. It would apply to workers filing claims for permanent, partial disability because of on-the-job injuries. Currently, they're entitled to medical benefits for the duration of the disability.

Many of those workers eventually return to the labor force. The bill would allow them to make recertification filings that, if approved, would let them continue receiving medical benefits.

The legislation is House Bill 2.

