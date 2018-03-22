Gate-crashing at CA Air Force base being treated as possible terror attack

(RNN) - An incident from Wednesday night at an Air Force base in Northern California is reportedly being investigated as a possible attempt at a terror attack.

A vehicle charged and apparently breached the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, about 45 minutes south of Sacramento. A series of videos posted to an Air Force news page on Facebook shows what appears to be a smoking SUV, which is then visibly aflame.

Security personnel then rush toward the vehicle before a fire truck arrives and firemen begin to douse the flames.

The driver died in the fire. The FBI has joined the investigation.

Local media reported, citing U.S. officials, that the car was full of propane tanks. According to law enforcement sources, the driver ignited the fire.

CBS News reported that specifically because the driver ignited himself, the incident was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

“The safety and welfare of our airmen, their families and our local community is our top priority,” Col. John Klein said in a news release on Thursday. “I am extremely proud of how our first responders quickly addressed the situation to keep Travis and the surrounding area out of harm’s way. We are fortunate to have enduring relationships with federal and local law enforcement, and will continue to work hand-in-hand with them through the investigative process.”

Normal operations have resumed at the base. According to its website, the base is home to about 10,300 active-duty military members and reservists.

