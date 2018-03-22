Butler County officials ask for public's help after picking up severely emaciated dog

The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog. (WXIX)

The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog.

Officials said the dog was picked up Thursday and is getting special treatment and care at the Deputy Dog Warden's house. She needs timed feeding and monitoring, they said.

If anyone knows where she came from, call the Butler County Dog Warden.

