US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill.Full Story >
There was a sizable pre-market surge for Kroger and Target on Friday as rumors swirled about a possible merger.Full Story >
Cincinnati Council Member David Mann is proposing an ordinance that he says will reduce the negative impact of short term rentals like Airbnb. According to a statement from Mann, it would regulate the “short term rentals of entire dwelling units – so an entire apartment or an entire home – for periods of 30 days or less at a time.” Under the law people could only rent entire dwelling units on websites like Airbnb for 90 days out of any calendar year. For...Full Story >
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor’s degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...Full Story >
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedFull Story >
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistFull Story >
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsFull Story >
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'Full Story >
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakFull Story >
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastFull Story >
