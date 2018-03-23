University of Akron president to step down, rejoin faculty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The president of the University of Akron has announced plans to step down and rejoin UA's law school, which he headed before he was tapped to help guide the school through financial struggles.
President Matthew Wilson was named interim president in 2016 following the resignation of Scott Scarborough. His contract was extended last fall through 2023. The school said Thursday that Wilson will instead step down July 31 and join the law school faculty.
Wilson says he will take a reduced salary in light of the school's ongoing financial challenges.
Officials say the four-month notice will ensure a smooth transition as the school seeks a replacement.
Wilson was recently a finalist to head the University of Central Florida, but did not get the job.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
