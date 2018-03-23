Prosecutor: Man accused of biting trooper deemed competent

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a man accused of biting off part of a State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has been deemed competent to stand trial in Ohio.
Lorain County's prosecutor said Thursday that doctors have determined 44-year-old Cornelius Carey Jr.'s condition has improved enough to enable him to assist in his defense.
Carey has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including assault and resisting arrest. His attorney has said Carey is a paranoid schizophrenic. The attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday.
The Jan. 11 confrontation occurred after Trooper Lance Deshuk spotted Carey in the middle of road near LaGrange, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.
Authorities say Carey became confrontational, hit Deshuk in the face and then bit him before Deshuk managed to subdue him.
