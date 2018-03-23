New documentary tells story of black women pro wrestlers

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new documentary explores the role of black women recruited as professional wrestlers beginning in the 1950s.
The film includes interviews with surviving wrestlers, many of whom were based in Columbus, Ohio.
Seventy-eight-year-old Ramona Isbell was in her early 20s when she signed up with promoter Billy Wolfe in 1961.
She wrestled in cities around the country and in Japan, Nigeria and Australia.
The still-fit Isbell says she liked the freedom, the money and the travel.
Filmmaker Chris Bournea says he wanted bring awareness to the women's accomplishments, which are still not well-known.
"Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring" debuts Thursday at Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts.
Bournea says he's planned screenings in other cities and will then release the film on Amazon.
