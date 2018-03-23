Police: Body found in garbage can near abandoned home

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police are investigating a body found inside of a garbage can in Cleveland.
Authorities say the body was found around 2 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned home in the city's Fairfax neighborhood. Homicide investigators are at the scene.
No other information has been released.
