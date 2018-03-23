Students stage 'die-in' protest of gun violence

Students staged a “die-in” protest of gun violence by lying motionless on the floor of Minnesota’s capitol Thursday.Full Story >
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.Full Story >
Michelle Porter says time heals wounds, even the emotional ones she suffered as a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher in April of 1999.Full Story >
