Students stage 'die-in' protest of gun violence

Students staged a “die-in” protest of gun violence by lying motionless on the floor of Minnesota’s capitol Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

ST. PAUL, MN (WCCO/CNN) – Students staged a “die-in” Thursday by lying motionless outside the state House chamber.

About two dozen students gathered to peacefully protest gun violence.

The “die-in” comes after a House committee refused to revive two gun control bills earlier this week.

Thursday marked the deadline for policy legislation to pass through a committee in Minnesota’s legislature.

Since no gun control measures met that deadline, lawmakers are unlikely to vote on any gun control this year.

Copyright 2018 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.