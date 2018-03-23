Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.Full Story >
The Justice Department has charged 9 Iranians in government-sponsored hacking that pilfered sensitive information from hundreds of American universities, private companies and government agencies.
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlash
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for president
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigation
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killed
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicist
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leak
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast
