International Bluegrass Music Center to open in fall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the International Bluegrass Music Center is set to open this fall.
Chris Joslin, the center's executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau that a three-day celebration featuring live music will mark the event on Oct. 18-20.
The Messenger-Inquirer reports Joslin said the $15.3 million center will be open for tours during the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Owensboro.
The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a larger space for the museum, a recording studio, a concert hall and outdoor festival seating.
Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >
University of Cincinnati will pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.Full Story >
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.Full Story >
Heavy snow is expected Saturday.Full Story >
Heavy snow is expected Saturday.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers are asking for the public's help after finding a severely emaciated dog.Full Story >
A training class now offered in West Chester is designed to teach people how to help themselves and others survive horrific tragedies.Full Story >
A training class now offered in West Chester is designed to teach people how to help themselves and others survive horrific tragedies.Full Story >