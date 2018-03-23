Three bidders submit proposals for concert venue at The Banks - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Three bidders submit proposals for concert venue at The Banks

By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Connect
Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Rendering for a concert venue at The Banks from PromoWest. (Photo: PromoWest) Rendering for a concert venue at The Banks from PromoWest. (Photo: PromoWest)
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is one of the bidders to bring a concert venue to The Banks. (Photo: CSO) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is one of the bidders to bring a concert venue to The Banks. (Photo: CSO)
Live Nation proposes an 8,000-seat venue. (Photo: Live Nation) Live Nation proposes an 8,000-seat venue. (Photo: Live Nation)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Three bidders have submitted proposals for a new concert venue at The Banks.

It would rise over an existing parking garage on Freedom Way between Rosa Parks and Elm streets. 

Hamilton County leaders are reviewing the plans and could select a developer as early as May.

The cost of construction ranges from $15 to $45 million for facility with a capacity of 1,500 to 8,000 fixed and lawn seats.

Columbus-based PromoWest presented the cheapest proposal.

They envision a venue to hold 8,000 people and cost $15 million, according to the promoter.

It would be complete by October 2019, the earliest finish date of the three proposals.

The local promoters in the running,  Cincinnati Symphony-Orchestra, proposes a $19 million facility with 1,500 to 4,000 seating capacity.

It's completion date is September of 2020.

The final promoter is Beverly Hills-based Live Nation.

This $45 million proposal consists of a venue that would hold an audience of 8,000 and be built by September 2020.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly