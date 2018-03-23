Three bidders submit proposals for concert venue at The Banks

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is one of the bidders to bring a concert venue to The Banks. (Photo: CSO)

Rendering for a concert venue at The Banks from PromoWest. (Photo: PromoWest)

Three bidders have submitted proposals for a new concert venue at The Banks.

It would rise over an existing parking garage on Freedom Way between Rosa Parks and Elm streets.

Hamilton County leaders are reviewing the plans and could select a developer as early as May.

The cost of construction ranges from $15 to $45 million for facility with a capacity of 1,500 to 8,000 fixed and lawn seats.

Columbus-based PromoWest presented the cheapest proposal.

They envision a venue to hold 8,000 people and cost $15 million, according to the promoter.

It would be complete by October 2019, the earliest finish date of the three proposals.

The local promoters in the running, Cincinnati Symphony-Orchestra, proposes a $19 million facility with 1,500 to 4,000 seating capacity.

It's completion date is September of 2020.

The final promoter is Beverly Hills-based Live Nation.

This $45 million proposal consists of a venue that would hold an audience of 8,000 and be built by September 2020.

