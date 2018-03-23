School forbids father from taking daughter to prom - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

School forbids father from taking daughter to prom

Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to her high school prom. School administrators said it is against policy. (Source: WSB/CNN) Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to her high school prom. School administrators said it is against policy. (Source: WSB/CNN)

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - A high school senior in Georgia asked her father to be her prom date but school officials have said no.

Ronald Toussaint just bought a new prom dress for his 17-year-old daughter Ariell Toussaint, but it looks like she won't be wearing it.

“She's actually pretty upset," said Toussaint who was denied by the Fayette County School administration. "It's my job to dress it up and make it look good. I've been trying to do that on one hand while fighting on the other hand."

Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to be her prom date.

"She explained it to me,” Toussaint said. “Told me that I'm the best man that she knows.”

But when the school's principal and district superintendent found out they said no.

A school policy states that prom dates may be no younger than the 9th grade and no older than 20.

Toussaint said his daughter's request is not unheard of.

There have been numerous stories of fathers taking their daughters to prom.

Some of the nation's most famous celebrities and athletes – all over 20 – have taken teen fans to the big dance.

“It should be my child comes first, right?” Toussaint said. “And whatever she needs. If she needs me to come to the prom with her, it makes her feel comfortable then that should be fine.”

Toussaint's daughter was in class Thursday and declined an on-camera interview. School administrators also declined.

The prom is this Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:49:19 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    Full Story >

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    Full Story >

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    Full Story >

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    Full Story >

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    Full Story >

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly