School forbids father from taking daughter to prom

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - A high school senior in Georgia asked her father to be her prom date but school officials have said no.

Ronald Toussaint just bought a new prom dress for his 17-year-old daughter Ariell Toussaint, but it looks like she won't be wearing it.

“She's actually pretty upset," said Toussaint who was denied by the Fayette County School administration. "It's my job to dress it up and make it look good. I've been trying to do that on one hand while fighting on the other hand."

Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to be her prom date.

"She explained it to me,” Toussaint said. “Told me that I'm the best man that she knows.”

But when the school's principal and district superintendent found out they said no.

A school policy states that prom dates may be no younger than the 9th grade and no older than 20.

Toussaint said his daughter's request is not unheard of.

There have been numerous stories of fathers taking their daughters to prom.

Some of the nation's most famous celebrities and athletes – all over 20 – have taken teen fans to the big dance.

“It should be my child comes first, right?” Toussaint said. “And whatever she needs. If she needs me to come to the prom with her, it makes her feel comfortable then that should be fine.”

Toussaint's daughter was in class Thursday and declined an on-camera interview. School administrators also declined.

The prom is this Saturday.

