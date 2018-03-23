NKY teachers hold walk-ins to protest state budget cuts

Simon Kenton is one of many schools in Northern Kentucky that held walk-in Friday morning to protest state budget cuts that would affect teachers.

The Kenton County Education Association president says these walk-ins are meant to send a message to legislators by protesting the Senate bill that cuts teacher retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky’s pension systems.

Many teachers want to urge legislators to vote no on Senate Bill 1 and fully fund K-12 education.



Kenton and Boone County teachers participated in the walk-ins at several schools in the area on Friday morning.

Several other Kentucky counties have been involved in walk ins throughout the week as well.

The president of the Kenton County Education Association, Laura Schneider, says their goal is to find revenue and restore education funding including SEEK funding, preschool, KTIP and professional development.

Schneider also said through these walk-ins, they’re supporting the restoration of ARC funding to public pension systems.

These particular walk-ins will be taking place Friday either before the staff’s workday begins or after it ends so as to not disrupt classroom hours.

This show of support is not meant to disrupt class time or scheduling, but to simply send a message showing their opposition to budget cuts.

Teachers lined up at Simon Kenton HS as a part of their “walk-in” to protest a bill involving state budget cuts directed at school districts @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/88xG4WaEEZ — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) March 23, 2018

