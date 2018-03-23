City considers regulating Airbnb rental properties

Locals are renting their homes out for All-Star weekend on Airbnb (Source: Airbnb.com)

Cincinnati Council Member David Mann is proposing an ordinance that he says will reduce the negative impact of short term rentals like Airbnb.

According to a statement from Mann, it would regulate the “short term rentals of entire dwelling units – so an entire apartment or an entire home – for periods of 30 days or less at a time.”

Under the law people could only rent entire dwelling units on websites like Airbnb for 90 days out of any calendar year. For these types of rentals, the owners would have to get a license to operate their business and renew the license every year.

Rental owners would be subject to inspections to ensure compliance with zoning, building, safety, and housing codes. They would have to have liability insurance on the property, and pay taxes on the rental income, including a transient occupancy tax. If owners fail to comply, their license could be revoked.

Mann states that the ordinance doesn’t apply to apartment or home owners from renting out spare bedrooms.

He claims that the ordinance is necessary because there have been some multi-unit property owners have already evicted their tenants and converted their buildings exclusively to Airbnb occupants.

Mann also says it would help make Airbnb renters safer who are staying a rental where the owner doesn’t live.

There are currently about 400 active Airbnb rentals in ten city zip codes, with 80 percent of rentals being entire home rentals.