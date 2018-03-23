Thomas More's Cooper leaves for KWC

Thomas More head basketball coach Drew Cooper is now the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Cooper resigned at TMC after five seasons and will be introduced at a press conference on Monday. He led the Saints to back-to-back NCAA DIII NCAA Tournaments.
"The last five years have been my pleasure," said Cooper. "To be able to coach the quality of kid that I've coached at Thomas More, it has been the time of my life."
Kentucky Wesleyan is a DII program located in Owensboro.
Cooper leaves Thomas More as the third winningest coach in program history.
