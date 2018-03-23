Ohio doctors may now apply to recommend medical marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state's program is launched.
The State Medical Board of Ohio says eligible applicants must hold an active, unrestricted license as a medical doctor or doctor of osteopathic medicine.
Successful applicants must complete two hours of free continuing education on qualifying medical conditions, treating those conditions with medical marijuana and possible drug interactions.
The federal government prohibits doctors from prescribing medical marijuana. Ohio's law instead allows people with one of 21 medical conditions that include cancer, Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy, to buy and use marijuana with a doctor's recommendation. The law doesn't allow for smoking marijuana.
The law passed by the Legislature in 2016 requires medical marijuana to become available in September.
