Plan to fight Lake Erie's algae would force changes on farms

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) administration is coming out with new proposals to combat toxic algae in Lake Erie.
The plan being rolled out Friday comes a day after the state said it was declaring the western end of the lake impaired by algae.
The biggest change being offered would require some farmers to reduce the amount of fertilizer and manure that flows into streams and ends up in Lake Erie.
The proposals will need to be approved by state lawmakers.
Environmental groups say the state needs to go beyond voluntary efforts and force farmers to do more.
It's not known how many farms the changes will impact. Research shows fertilizers washing into Lake Erie are the biggest source for the lake's algae blooms.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.Full Story >
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge remains shut down on both sides of the Ohio River indefinitely due to a crash earlier this week.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.Full Story >
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.Full Story >
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?Full Story >
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor’s degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...Full Story >
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College seeks final approval from a regional agency to begin offering applied bachelor's degrees . Cincinnati State is one of three community colleges in Ohio to win approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to begin delivering applied bachelor’s degrees, but it must now clear the next hurdle in the approval process. The community college was approved by the ODHE for two degrees: a Bachelor in Applied Science in Land S...Full Story >